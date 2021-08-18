Another walk-off for Polanco; Twins beat Indians 8-7 in 11

It's Polanco's third walk-off game winner for Minnesota in the past four games.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning to give the Minnesota Twins an 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th.

Danny Coulombe, Minnesota’s eighth pitcher, got the win. Justin Garza took the loss for Cleveland.