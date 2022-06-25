Archer, Twins bullpen combine on 1-hitter vs Rockies

Twins pitchers have combined for shutouts in two of the past three games.

MINNEAPOLIS — Chris Archer kept his strong June going with five scoreless innings, and three Minnesota Twins relievers closed out a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

A day after being shut out themselves, Luis Arraez and the Twins had 10 hits in a dominant victory. Arraez — the big league batting leader — had two hits, Alex Kirilloff drove in three and Byron Buxton marked his return to the lineup with an RBI triple in the first inning.

Archer (2-3) struck out five and walked one while matching a season high in innings — four of which were perfect. In five June starts, the right-hander has allowed four earned runs over 23 innings for a 1.57 ERA.

Antonio Senzatela (3-4) surrendered four runs on eight hits in five innings for Colorado. The Rockies’ lone hit was a single by C.J. Cron leading off the second.

After losing 1-0 to Colorado on Friday, Minnesota jumped on Senzatela quickly.

Arraez led off the first with a double and Buxton followed with a triple to center. He slid into third, got up and pumped his fist, yelling towards the Twins’ dugout.

Buxton missed three games with a lingering knee issue before pinch-hitting late in Friday’s game.

