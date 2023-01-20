Twins trade batting champ Luis Arraez to Marlins

Arraez won the American League battling title and was an All-Star for the Twins in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are making another big off-season move, dealing All-Star second baseman and reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitching and a couple of top prospects.

Following initial reports by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Twins confirmed the trade later Friday afternoon. In the deal, Minnesota receives right-handed pitcher Pablo Lopez, and two promising young players, 19-year-old shortstop Jose Salas, ranked as one of the top prospects in the Marlins system; as well as 17-year-old outfielder Byron Chourio.

Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is going to the Miami Marlins and right-hander Pablo Lopez is headed to the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Players are being informed right now. More are involved. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2023

Arraez played parts of four seasons with Minnesota, after first joining the team as an international free agent in Nov. 2013. His production at the plate soared in 2022, when Arraez (.316) edged New York's Aaron Judge (.311) to win the A.L. batting title last season; Arraez was also one of two Twins named to the American League All-Star team in 2022 alongside Byron Buxton.

Lopez is expected to add strength to the Twins' pitching rotation; he has spent his entire MLB career in Miami, with a 10-10 record and 3.75 ERA last season over 32 starts last season. Lopez's career ERA stands at 3.94, and he ranks 11th among National League pitchers with 9.2 strikeouts per 9 innings pitched.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: