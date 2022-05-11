x
Twins

Astros lead Twins 5-1 with game suspended after 3 innings

The teams will pick up where they left off Thursday afternoon and play the last six innings.
Credit: AP
Members of the ground crew quickly pull out the tarp as the game between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros is delayed because of thunderstorms and tornado warnings during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — Houston and Minnesota had their game suspended Wednesday night when a severe thunderstorm rolled through and halted play in the top of the fourth inning with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1 on Jeremy Peña's three RBIs and Jose Altuve’s home run.

The teams will pick up where they left off Thursday afternoon and play the last six innings, before staging the series finale at Target Field about a half-hour after the first game concludes. Both clubs will be allowed to roster an extra 27th player for the second game.

José Urquidy won't get to keep working on what he started, but he gave the Astros a boost with three solid innings on the mound. The right-hander gave up a double to Max Kepler and an RBI single to Jorge Polanco to fall behind in the first inning, but the Astros came roaring back against Twins starter Chris Archer with two runs in the second and three in the third.

