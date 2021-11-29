AP source: Twins, Byron Buxton agree on 7-year, $100M contract

Minnesota's center fielder broke out at the plate last year with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and a .306 average in just 235 at-bats.

The Minnesota Twins and talented but oft-injured center fielder Byron Buxton have agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract was not yet finalized and a physical exam was needed to complete the deal.

According to ESPN, Buxton received a full no-trade clause in the deal and will be paid $500,000 every time he reaches 502, 533, 567, 600 and 625 plate appearances. Add it all up, and Buxton could earn up to $25.5 million in a year by maxing out his incentives for a fully healthy season in which he wins the MVP Award.

He had been scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.

Buxton set career bests last season with a .306 batting average and 19 home runs, but was limited to 65 games because of injuries.