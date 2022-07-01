Buxton's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Twins over Orioles 3-2

Luis Arraez singled off Jorge López (3-4) to begin the ninth, ending a string of 21 consecutive batters retired by Baltimore pitchers.

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton his second game-ending home run of the season, a two-run drive off Jorge López in the ninth inning that lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Friday night.

Baltimore took a 2-1 lead when Ryan McKenna doubled off Caleb Thielbar leading off the eighth, advanced on Trey Mancini's groundout and scored as Jorge Mateo grounded to Luis Arraez, beating the second baseman's late and off-line throw home.

Buxton ended the game four pitches later, pulling an outside slider into the left-field seats for his 21st home run. Buxton hit a three-run, 10th-inning homer off Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox in a 6-4 win on April 24.

Juan Minaya (1-0) retired Austin Hays on an inning-ending foul pop to strand a runner at third base in the eighth.

Minnesota opened a 1 1/2-game lead in the AL Central over second-place Cleveland, which was rained out against the New York Yankees.

Joe Ryan allowed one run and two hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and a walk, his best outing since returning June 14 after three weeks out with COVID-19.

Baltimore scored off him in the third when Jorge Mateo walked and came around on Cedric Mullins double with a hit-and-run on.

Spenser Watkins gave up one run and three hits in six innings with five strikeouts and a walk. He needed 29 pitches in the first inning and 50 over the next five, retiring his final 15 batters in order.

José Miranda hit a bases-loaded RBI single in the first, but left fielder Ryan McKenna throw home caught Carlos Correa trying to score from second.

