Byron Buxton placed on paternity list; Twins recall Larnach

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton was placed on the paternity list Monday by the Minnesota Twins, who recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.

Buxton reached base three times in Sunday's comeback win against the Chicago White Sox and immediately left to be with his wife, who would give birth to the couple's third child.

The 29-year-old Buxton is tied for the team lead with 17 home runs this season, is second with 40 RBIs and leads the team with 46 runs scored. But the streaky Buxton, who's been limited to designated hitter duties because of injuries, has struggled overall to a .195 batting average in 81 games this season.

Larnach, 26, has played in 47 games for Minnesota this season, hitting .211 with six homers and 31 RBIs.

