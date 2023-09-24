Right-hander Chris Paddack activated by Twins, 16 months after second Tommy John surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — Right-hander Chris Paddack was activated by the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, 16 months after he had Tommy John surgery for the second time.
An eighth-round pick by Miami in the 2015 amateur draft, Paddack was traded to San Diego the following year and had his first elbow repair with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister on Aug. 15, 2016.
Paddack returned to the mound on April 30, 2018, with Class A Lake Elsinore and made his big league debut with the Padres the following March 31. He was traded to the Twins in April 2022, made five starts and had his second Tommy John surgery with Meister on May 18.
Paddack made three minor league rehab assignments starting Sept. 6, including a three-inning stint on Tuesday for Triple-A St. Paul.
He is 21-21 with a 4.20 ERA in 65 starts and one relief appearance over four big league seasons. The AL Central champion Twins are expected to use Paddack out of the bullpen for the rest of the season and the playoffs.
