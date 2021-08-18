Cleveland cools down red-hot Twins 3-1

Indians pitcher Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, while Twins rookie Bailey Ober gave up three runs in his six-inning stint.

MINNEAPOLIS — Pitcher Eli Morgan tossed six scoreless innings and Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer as the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1.

Morgan allowed just three hits and struck out eight in his stint, while reliever James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances.

Clase's outing runs his scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings.

Minnesota rookie Bailey Ober gave up three runs and five hits in six innings, going deep enough to earn his first major league quality start if not a win.

“His stuff, since the day we got him here at the big league level, has been better than, really, what he was throwing previously,” manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. “You don't see that very often, but I will say this -- I credit the young man for the work that he puts in, because he's very, very diligent.”