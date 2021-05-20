x
Cobb, Gosselin put Angels past Twins 7-1 in Game 1 of doubleheader

Phil Gosselin’s four RBIs matched the best total of his nine-year big league career.
Los Angeles Angels' Phil Gosselin follows through with a three-run double during the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Phil Gosselin homered and hit a three-run double in the first two innings, and Alex Cobb pitched five strong innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a makeup doubleheader. 

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer for the Angels in the opener of a doubleheader necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while they were in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two weekend games. 

Gosselin’s four RBIs matched the best total of his nine-year big league career.

