Correa returns to Twins from IL; rookie Lewis sent back down

Correa was batting .255 with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 94 at-bats before the injury.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa heads to the dugout after grounding out against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list on Wednesday before their game at Oakland and sent thriving rookie Royce Lewis back to Triple-A St. Paul.

Correa missed 11 games with a bruised right middle finger, after a pitch hit him there while he gripped the handle of the bat in the middle of a swing.

Correa was held out two days past the minimum stay. Lewis didn't miss a beat, deftly filling in at shortstop and contributing often at the plate during his 11-game major league debut. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft hit .308 with four doubles, two homers, five RBIs and five runs in 39 at-bats, but the Twins preferred he continue to get regular playing time at shortstop.

