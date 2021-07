The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after tying the game with a solo shot in the sixth, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jorge Polanco added an RBI single in the eighth as Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak and beat division rival Chicago for just the third time in 13 games.