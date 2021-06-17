Cruz, Ober lead Twins over Seattle 7-2

His 431st career homer in the fifth inning helped Cruz and the Twins break a three-game losing streak.

SEATTLE — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2.

The Twins jumped out with a quick two runs in the first inning, and then Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0. The offensive explosion helped snap the Twins’ three-game losing streak.

It was Cruz's 431st career home run, moving him into a tie with Lou Gehrig at 49th on the career list. Ryan Jeffers followed with a solo homer two batters later, and Jorge Polanco continued his hot hitting, going 3 for 5 with three runs scored.

Ober, a 6 foot 9 inch tall rookie, went four innings as manager Rocco Baldelli is keeping him on a pitch count for now. Recently reinstated lefty Caleb Thielbar threw two in middle relief, giving up one run to the M's.