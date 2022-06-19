Kennedy's grand slam powers Diamondbacks over Twins for 7-1 win

Kennedy even got a curtain call from the Chase Field crowd, who chanted his first name until he popped out of the dugout and acknowledged the cheers with a wave.

PHOENIX — Buddy Kennedy hit a grand slam for his first big-league homer, Christian Walker added two solo shots and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 on Sunday.

Merrill Kelly (6-4) threw seven effective innings as the D-backs built their lead. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none.

The Diamondbacks took two of three games in the series.

The 23-year-old Kennedy's grand slam came in just his ninth MLB at-bat. He had a green light on a 3-0 fastball from Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar and didn't miss, crushing a fastball into the left field seats to give the D-backs a 7-1 lead in the sixth.

Kennedy even got a curtain call from the Chase Field crowd, who chanted his first name until he popped out of the dugout and acknowledged the cheers with a wave.

Kennedy — who played at the same high school as Angels star Mike Trout in Millville, New Jersey — was Arizona's fifth round pick in the 2017 draft.

Walker connected in the second and fourth innings. The first tied the game at 1 and the second pushed the Diamondbacks ahead 2-1.

Pavin Smith snapped an 0-for-23 skid with a single in the second. He added a solo homer in the fifth that gave Arizona a 3-1 lead.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Luis Arraez came home on Carlos Correa's double-play grounder. Arraez came into the game with an AL-leading .363 batting average.

Chris Archer (1-3) took the loss for the Twins after giving up two runs in four innings.

