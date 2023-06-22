Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel signs with Twins

Keuchel, a left-handed starter, agreed to a minor league deal after being unsigned for the start of the 2023 season.

Former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Keuchel, a 35-year-old left-hander, was 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts last year with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He was released by the Rangers on Sept. 4 and had been a free agent.

A two-time All-Star and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, Keuchel is 101-91 in his MLB career with a 3.98 ERA in 257 starts and 11 relief appearances. He's been working with performance coaches at Driveline Baseball in Kent, Washington in preparation for another shot at the big leagues.

“We’re glad to have him in the organization and to give him an opportunity to go out there and pitch and show all the things that he’s been working on, because I’ve heard he’s been working on a few things,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Thursday's game against Boston.

Minnesota currently does not have a left-handed starter in its rotation.

Keuchel won the Cy Young in 2015 with Houston, going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA and 216 strikeouts. Opponents hit just .217 against him.

Signed to a $55.5 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in December 2019, Kuechel was 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA for the White Sox in 2020 and finished fifth in Cy Young voting.

He slumped to 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 2021 and had a 7.88 ERA in eight starts last year, then was designated for assignment on May 28 and released two days later.

