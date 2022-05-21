Four-run ninth seals 9-2 win for Twins over Royals

The top six batters in the Twins lineup all collected RBIs in the win.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe Ryan struck out six and the Minnesota Twins capped the game with a four-run ninth inning for a 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Ryan (5-2) allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Minnesota had a pair of two-run innings and was ahead going into the ninth, when the offense erupted — including two-run double by Carlos Correa. The top six batters in the Twins lineup all collected RBIs in the win, and Minnesota’s Luis Arráez had two RBIs and scored on a wild pitch.

The Royals' Brad Keller (1-4) tossed seven innings and gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. In the sixth inning, Keller notched his 400th career strikeout.

Emmanuel Rivera hit his second home run of the series with a solo shot in the seventh, and Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI for the Royals.

Kansas City entered the game batting .154 with bases loaded and came up empty in its lone opportunity in the sixth, trailing 4-1 at the time. The Royals left eight on base overall.

