García homers in 10th, Rangers come back to beat Twins

Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.

MINNEAPOLIS — Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to complete the Texas Rangers’ comeback in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Twins.

García had three hits, including his seventh home run, and three RBIs. Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.