Giménez delivers go-ahead RBI in 10th, Guardians beat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrés Giménez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored an insurance run after a collision on the bases, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 Saturday night.

Giménez scored the automatic runner but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda as he turned the corner toward second. He was shaken up and met with an athletic trainer but remained in the game. Umpires awarded him second base, and he then scored on Myles Straw's single.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argued the decision to award Giménez second base and was ejected.

Nick Sandlin (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Cleveland. Emmanuel Clase allowed the automatic runner to score but still earned his seventh save.

Jharel Cotton (0-1) allowed two runs, one earned, for Minnesota. Gio Urshela hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and drove in the extra runner in the 10th on an infield single.

The Twins were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

Minnesota twice loaded the bases against starter Shane Bieber and wasn’t able to score.

Max Kepler struck out after two two-out hits and a walk in the third. The Twins had the bases full with no outs in the fifth but were retired after Urshela’s tapper in front of the mound was turned into a double play and Miranda grounded out.

