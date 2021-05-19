x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Twins

Giolito gives Sox 8-inning, 2-hit outing to beat Twins 2-1

Nelson Cruz's home run in the third accounted for the only Minnesota runner past second base.
Credit: AP
Chicago White Sox' relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates the final out as he picks up the save after the White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 in a baseball game, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Lucas Giolito gave up two hits over eight innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1.

Giolito threw 111 pitches in his longest start of the year. He took another stride forward after a rough first month. 

Nelson Cruz's home run in the third accounted for the only Minnesota runner past second base. Cruz had the only other hit, a single in the first inning. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save. 

Chicago won for the 20th time in 28 games.

Related Articles

 