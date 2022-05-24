Sonny day: Gray's 7 shutout innings send Twins past Tigers

Detroit dropped to 3-15 in its last 18 games against Minnesota at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray compiled a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven sharp innings, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Gray (2-1) allowed four hits and one walk in by far his best of six starts with his new team. The Twins, who are 23-8 since April 21, have won each of the last four games with Gray on the mound after he returned from a strained hamstring.

Gio Urshela had three hits and an RBI, and Carlos Correa hit a run-scoring double for the Twins against Tigers rookie Beau Brieske (0-4), who remains winless in six career starts. Detroit dropped to 3-15 in its last 18 games against Minnesota at Target Field.

Max Kepler scored from first on Urshela's two-out single in the second inning, when third base coach Tommy Watkins opportunistically watched shortstop Javier Báez direct left fielder Willi Castro to send his relay throw to second base without looking at Kepler as he rounded third.

That's all Gray needed. He turned the game over to Tyler Duffey in the eighth, and Jhoan Duran worked the ninth for his fourth save.

