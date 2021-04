Minnesota, 2-11 in its last 13 games, is tied with Detroit for fewest wins in the American League.

MINNEAPOLIS — Gregory Polanco homered among his three hits, the Pittsburgh bullpen tossed five strong innings, and the Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Sunday.

Adam Frazier also had three hits as Pittsburgh finished a nine-game road trip 6-3. The Pirates have won three of four and five of seven.