How to find tickets for Twins Wild Card series vs. Toronto

A limited number of single-game tickets are available through the Twins website. Otherwise, fans can take their chances via the secondary resale market.

MINNEAPOLIS — Preps are well underway at Target Field, where the Twins will embark Tuesday on what fans hope will be a deep MLB Playoff run.

The Twins will host the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three Wild Card series, after the Jays lost Sunday and the Houston Astros won. Games 1 and 2 will be Tuesday and Wednesday, both with start times of 3:38 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be Thursday at Target Field, also with a 3:38 p.m. first pitch.

Winner of the Wild Card Series will advance to the American League Division Series against the Astros.

Twins Director of Business Communications Matt Hodson says as of Monday morning a limited number of single-game tickets are still available through the Twins website. Fans who are willing to commit to a season ticket package for the 2024 season can purchase ticket strips for the entire potential 2023 playoff run.

Hodson says Twins fans interested in that option can call the ballclub at 1-800-33-TWINS.

If fans choose to buy tickets via the secondary seller's market, Hodson recommends only SeatGeek.com, as it's the official MLB marketplace.

The Twins clinched the A.L. Central in a battle of attrition, outlasting both Cleveland and Detroit in baseball's poorest-performing division, but the team dramatically improved its play in the second half of the season. The starting rotation is the best Minnesota has offered in years and an offense that scuffled before the All-Star game sharpened into one of the A.L's top scorers after the break.

