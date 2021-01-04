How to watch Twins baseball on TV

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins kick off their season Thursday with a border battle against the Milwaukee Brewers, but some fans are feeling a new frustration this season.
For only the fourth time in the club's history, every Twins game will be broadcast. But actually finding a place to watch the games might not be as simple as turning on the tube, or clicking into your favorite app.
Streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling and Hulu + Live TV do not provide Bally Sports North, formerly known as Fox Sports North and the source for most of the games, due to a contract dispute.
If you've already cut the cable to your TV and rely on these services, one streaming option to watch the Twins is AT&T TV. But it's significantly more expensive, with a monthly cost of more than $100 per month after a one-year promo.
As for MLB.TV, it's a great option to watch the Twins if you live out-of-market, but local games are blacked out here in Minnesota.
Otherwise, in order to watch most Twins games you'll need a subscription to cable or DirecTV.
All 162 Twins games this year will be broadcast on television. If you do not receive Bally Sports North, a dozen Twins games will be available on either FS1, ESPN, Fox or YouTube.
Target Field will also be open for fans who want to watch the games in person, but unless you were quick to buy you may be out of luck there too. Tickets were only available in "pods" of two or four seats, with first dibs going to season ticket holders.