x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Twins

Indians pound out 14 hits, Quantrill cruises past Twins 12-3

Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes homered to help ignite a lagging lineup in a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, tries to stretch a single into a double as Minnesota Twins shortstop Nick Gordon reaches for the ball and tags Ramirez out during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland's lineup came to life, and Cal Quantrill gave the Indians another strong start. 

Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes homered to help ignite a lagging lineup in a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. 

José Ramírez and Myles Straw each had three of Cleveland’s 14 hits. 

Mercado and Bradley drove in three runs. 

Ramírez had two RBIs to reach 90 for the season for the Indians. 

Miguel Sanó had the only two hits for Minnesota against Quantrill, including a three-run homer in the seventh.

Related Articles