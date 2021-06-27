x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Twins

Indians OF Naylor injured in scary collision, Twins win

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Andrelton Simmons (9) high-fives teammate Caleb Thielbar (56) after their win over the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and the Minnesota Twins went beat the Indians 8-2. 

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital. 

Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way. 

Clement had the ball glance off his glove for a single. He had a cut on his chin. Played resumed after a 12-minute delay and two batter later, Cruz homered.

Related Articles

 