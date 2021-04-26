Indians top Twins 5-3 in 10 innings on Luplow's 2-run homer

Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.

CLEVELAND — Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener.

Luplow’s second career walk-off homer was a leadoff shot that cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.

Emmanuel Clase worked one perfect inning for the win, helping Cleveland to its second straight victory. Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé.