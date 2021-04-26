x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Twins

Indians top Twins 5-3 in 10 innings on Luplow's 2-run homer

Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario scores on an RBI single by Franmil Reyes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND — Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener.

Luplow’s second career walk-off homer was a leadoff shot that cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.

Emmanuel Clase worked one perfect inning for the win, helping Cleveland to its second straight victory. Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé. 

The teams have combined to win the last five AL Central titles, with Minnesota the two-time defending champion.

Related Articles

 