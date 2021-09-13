Judge, Sánchez rally Yanks from 5-run deficit over Twins 6-5

Gleyber Torres, who lost his shortstop job and was moved to second base, scored the winning run.

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5.

Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning. New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak. It closed within a half-game of AL wild-card leaders Toronto and Boston.

Gleyber Torres, who lost his shortstop job and was moved to second base, scored the winning run.

Twins starting pitcher John Gant lasted just 12 pitches, leaving after straining his lower abdomen. A 29-year-old right-hander, Gant retired DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner on ground-outs starting the bottom of the first and walked Aaron Judge on four pitches.

Manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound, spoke briefly and Gant was removed.