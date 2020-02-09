Longtime Twins broadcaster Bert Blyleven hangs up the mic

In a Twitter post, Blyleven announced Wednesday's FSN broadcast would be his last.

MINNEAPOLIS — Longtime Twins television broadcaster Bert Blyleven will be circling his last fans tonight.

In a Twitter thread, the Hall of Fame pitcher announced Wednesday's FSN North broadcast between the Twins and White Sox at Target Field would be his final game in the broadcast booth.

"For 25 years I have had the privilege to be part of the Twins broadcast team," Blyleven tweeted. "Tonight sad to say will be my last Twins broadcast. But I will continue to serve my role as a Special Assistant for future years."

Blyleven has been paired with longtime TV play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer in the broadcast booth since the 90s. During his tenure, Blyleven connected with viewers by circling fans in the stands using his telestrator pen; it soon prompted hundreds of fans to request the honor by bringing "Circle Me Bert" signs to the ballpark.

Blyleven referenced the "Circle Me Bert" craze in a follow-up tweet.

"I want to thank the Twins organization, Dave St.Peter and ESPECIALLY THE FANS for your support over the years. You are ALL 'Hereby Circled,'" he tweeted.

In a statement, the Twins said Blyleven's Special Assistant position would include making special appearances for the team and serving as an on-field instructor at spring training in Fort Myers, Florida, where Blyleven has made his home for many years.

Blyleven, now 69, made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1970 at the age of 19. He later pitched for the Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Indians, and California Angels. He also made a return to the Twins roster in the late 1980s, winning a World Series championship in 1987.