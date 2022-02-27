MLB deadline Monday to reach labor deal without losing regular season games

By most accounts, negotiations between players and owners ahead of Monday’s deadline are not going well.

MINNEAPOLIS — Major League Baseball (MLB) owners say if a labor agreement is not reached by the end of the day Monday, regular season games could be cancelled.

MLB players have been locked out since December and by most accounts, negotiations ahead of Monday’s deadline are not going well.

Spring training has been delayed and teams can’t sign players or negotiate contracts during the lockout.

On Sunday MLB Network's Jon Heyman tweeted that one source said the sides are "within striking distance" of a deal. New York Yankees player Zack Britton responded, "That is not accurate."

Not everyone is so optimistic obviously. Zack is a very smart guy who has been in the room all week. I just think there’s room to get a deal done and too much to lose. So as my source said, it’s possible. Is he realistic? We shall see. https://t.co/En0Ow223Rz — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 27, 2022

The standoff is hitting the Twins especially hard with several big holes in their roster which need to be filled, according to Pioneer Press Twins writer, Betsy Helfand.

"They need a solution at shortstop and most importantly they need two, three, four starting pitchers,” Helfand told KARE 11 in an interview last week.