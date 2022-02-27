MLB deadline Monday to reach labor deal without losing regular season games

MINNEAPOLIS — Major League Baseball (MLB) owners say if a labor agreement is not reached by the end of the day Monday, regular season games could be cancelled.
MLB players have been locked out since December and by most accounts, negotiations ahead of Monday’s deadline are not going well.
Spring training has been delayed and teams can’t sign players or negotiate contracts during the lockout.
On Sunday MLB Network's Jon Heyman tweeted that one source said the sides are "within striking distance" of a deal. New York Yankees player Zack Britton responded, "That is not accurate."
The standoff is hitting the Twins especially hard with several big holes in their roster which need to be filled, according to Pioneer Press Twins writer, Betsy Helfand.
"They need a solution at shortstop and most importantly they need two, three, four starting pitchers,” Helfand told KARE 11 in an interview last week.
The regular season is scheduled to begin March 31, but that date is now in jeopardy.