Seager HR in 9th, Mariners rally late from 6 down, top Twins

Byron Buxton continued his early season success with a homer, double and single.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco forces out Seattle Mariners' Taylor Trammell and converts a double play on a ball hit by Tom Murphy in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ rally from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6.

Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth. The Mariners won a road series for the first time since September 2019 at Arizona. 

Byron Buxton continued his early season success with a homer, double and single and Luis Arraez had a pair of hits for the Twins.

