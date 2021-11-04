Seager HR in 9th, Mariners rally late from 6 down, top Twins

Byron Buxton continued his early season success with a homer, double and single.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ rally from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6.

Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth. The Mariners won a road series for the first time since September 2019 at Arizona.