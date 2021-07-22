Mayfield's 3-run homer off Maeda leads Angels past Twins

The Twins traded All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay before the game.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Mayfield hit a three-run homer and Andrew Heaney finished seven innings for his longest start of the season, leading the Los Angeles Angels past Minnesota 3-2.

The Twins traded All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay before the game. Heaney gave up just four hits, two walks and two runs with seven strikeouts for his most effective appearance in six weeks.