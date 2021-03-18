All 162 Twins games will be broadcast in 2021

Starting April 1, you can watch your favorite Minnesota baseball team slug it out from the comfort of your couch.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins 2021 broadcast schedule was released on Wednesday, and it was a home run for fans who aren't ready to watch a game in person.

All 162 games will be broadcast in 2021.

This is only the fourth time in the history of the Twins franchise that all the games will be available to watch through a broadcast. Bally Sports North will carry most of the games, showing 156 through their telecasts. FS1 will carry six games, ESPN preliminarily selecting four games, and FOX National and YouTube will each exclusively carry one game, according to a release from the Twins.

Bally Sports North, formerly FOX Sports North, will carry the first game on April 1 when the Twins take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT.

The network will also carry the home opener at Target Field versus Seattle on Thursday, April 8 with a special one-hour edition of "Twins Live" beginning at 2 p.m.

Dick Bremer will be back in the booth calling the games for his 38th season. He's joined by lead analyst Justin Morneau, 1987 Twins World Series champion Roy Smalley and former Twins standout LaTroy Hawkins, who is returning to the booth after a 2020 stint on the Twins' coaching staff. Marney Gellner and Audra Martin are returning to the team as Twins sideline reporters.

More information and the Twins televised schedule can be found here.

We're excited to announce that all 162 regular season games will be televised again this year! #MNTwins



Broadcast Schedule➡️ https://t.co/skDTfNRpRC pic.twitter.com/Oguo2hZQta — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 17, 2021

This spring, Twins fans will also be able to return to Target Field in limited numbers to catch the games in person. Under Minnesota's COVID guidelines, up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Target Field in time for April's home opener. The Twins said season ticket holders will receive priority access to tickets each month, with the remaining inventory made available on a month-by-month basis.

In a March news release, the Twins said the following safety measures will be in place at the ballpark: