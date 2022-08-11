Twins announce plans for diversity, Native American Heritage nights

The two nights of celebration are planned for Aug. 15 and 16 as Minnesota takes on the Kansas City Royals in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins said they want everyone in the community to feel welcome at Target Field, and on Thursday announced that two special nights aiming at that goal are coming to Minneapolis in August.

Monday, Aug. 15 will be Diversity Day, and Tuesday, Aug. 16 is Native American Heritage Night.

On Monday, the first 10,000 fans to the field can get a t-shirt bearing the phrase “You Decide the Legacy You Leave,” based on a glass mosaic that was installed and unveiled earlier this season. The Community School of Excellence Dance Team, made up of third-to-eighth grade boys and girls, will celebrate Hmong culture through dance before the game. Drummers and dancers from the Prairie Island Indian Community and Mexico Azteca dancers will perform as well.

"The Minnesota Twins are proud to stand with all communities, as together we celebrate our region’s wonderful diversity – not just on our 162 game days, but 365 days a year,” Miguel Ramos, the Twins’ Senior Director, Diversity & Inclusion Strategy, stated in a news release. “We are thrilled to join our partners at Treasure Island Resort & Casino, the Prairie Island Indian Community and throughout Twins Territory to again show that all are recognized, all are accepted, and all are empowered at Target Field.”

Tuesday, the first 5,000 fans into the park will get a Dakota-inspired red "TC" hat, co-branded with the Prairie Island Indian Community. The Prairie Island Community's drummers and dancers will provide the pregame entertainment, and the national anthem will be sung by Tasha Campbell of the Prairie Island Bdewakantunwan Sioux Community.

The Twins are also holding a first-of-its-kind auction for exclusive autographed player t-shirts, balls and bats bearing the "Mni Soto" logo designed by the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino. The online auction runs from Friday, Aug. 19 through Aug. 22, with proceeds benefitting the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

You can find information about tickets and games times here.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: