Twins draft Walker Jenkins 5th overall

The 18-year-old was the fourth-ranked prospect by mlb.com and won Gatorade's North Carolina Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins' bats may not be making enough noise this year, but the team drafted a young player who could turn that around in the future.

The Twins selected North Carolina outfielder Walker Jenkins with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft Sunday.

Walk it like he talks it!



With the 5th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, we have selected @WalkerJenkins6! pic.twitter.com/hUkcrbG0Co — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 9, 2023

According to the MLB Draft scouting report, Jenkins "shows the ability to turn on quality fastballs and drive them out of the park to right field, and his pop extends to the opposite field as well."

