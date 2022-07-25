'Twins Gaming Dugout' a new place for gamers to play without missing any baseball action

The new space at Target Field will have 10 gaming stations and feature games like "Rocket League" and "MLB The Show 22."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are introducing a fun new feature to their game day festivities. The "Twins Gaming Dugout," in partnership with Wisdom Games, will roll out Aug. 15 and bring a host of esports games like "MLB The Show 22," "Minecraft" and "Rocket League" to Target Field.

The idea is to give gamers of all ages, who are already at the ballpark to enjoy the game, a little extra something to do.

“The Minnesota Twins are continually evolving the Target Field experience to keep it fresh while drawing in younger and more diverse fans,” said Chris Iles, the club’s senior director of brand experience and innovation. “Gaming is at the center of many of our future fans’ lives. Hosting a gaming lounge at Target Field will provide a unique opportunity for gamers to connect while also enjoying a Twins game.”

According to a press release, the "Twins Gaming Dugout" will be held in the Town Ball Tavern and will only be accessible to visitors with tickets to that day's game. The space is set to be open throughout the entirety of the matchup.

There will be 10 gaming stations and fans will be able to enjoy at a first-come, first-serve basis for home games scheduled between Aug. 15-31.

This is the second time the Twins have partnered with Wisdom Gaming. The first was back in 2019 when they hosted "The Gate 34 Experience."