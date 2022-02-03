Twins consider moving Home Opener to Friday

Thursday's forecast calls for snow, while Friday looks to be partly sunny with a high of 44.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have a well-earned reputation for changing and adjusting plans to deal with our unpredictable weather.

That includes the Minnesota Twins, who are now considering a contingency plan to move the Home Opener from Thursday to Friday due to a very unspring-like forecast.

Twins Senior Business Communications Manager Matt Hodson tells KARE 11 the team may "proactively" push the opener back one day due to a forecast including the possibility of snow. Thursday marks the third day of a spring storm system that might bring rain, high winds and perhaps snow as it moves through.

Hodson says the ballclub has not made a decision yet, but will likely make the call by Tuesday if the forecast doesn't improve. Twins President Dave St. Peter echoed that in a Twitter post Monday morning. If the opener is moved to Friday, Hodson says the schedule and timing of events will remain exactly the same as currently set for Thursday.

Yes we are watching weather closely. Any decision to shift the Opener to Friday will be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to Thursday's scheduled game time. Stay tuned. — Dave St. Peter (@TwinsPrez) April 3, 2022

Currently Friday is an open day on the schedule, a rarity in 2022 after the lockout delayed the start of spring training and condensed the season for all clubs. The Twins schedule shows only four open dates in the month of April, and just two in the entire month of May.

Opening Day includes a full slate of activities providing logistical challenges even if the weather is perfect. This year marks the first opener without restrictions since 2019, about 11 months before the COVID pandemic hit Minnesota.

