Must-win game for Twins tonight

The team faces elimination in Wednesday night's Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have got to win Wednesday night if they want to keep on keeping on.

The Houston Astros took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series after crushing the Twins 9-1 on Tuesday.

For Game 4, the Twins will send pitcher Joe Ryan to the mound for his first career postseason start.

Ryan has allowed 13 earned runs, nine walks and three home runs in 14 innings with 19 strikeouts over three career starts against the Astros.

Pitcher José Urquidy is expected to be the option for the Astros. Urquidy beat the Twins in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series in 2020. In Tuesday's Game 3 loss, the Twins had plenty of scoring opportunities but could not capitalize on them. Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier had nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings but escaped those innings with many guys on base. The Twins finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Game 4 will start at 6:07 p.m. CST. The game is considered sold out, but tickets may be available via secondary sites like SeatGeek and StubHub.

Here are some of the plans for the Target Field playoff game:

Gate Giveaway – Homer Hanky presented by Star Tribune and CUB: Every fan in attendance at Target Field for Game 4 of the ALDS will receive a free "We Believe" 2023 Homer Hanky™ presented by the Star Tribune and CUB.

Ceremonial First Pitch – 1987 World Series Champions: Gary Gaetti and Dan Gladden, Twins Hall of Famers and key contributors to Minnesota's 1987 World Series title, will reunite at Target Field for Game 4's ceremonial first pitch. The pitch will be thrown by Gaetti, a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner who became the first player in MLB history to homer in his first two career Postseason at-bats when he did so in Game 1 of the 1987 ALCS.

Current Twin Royce Lewis matched the feat in Game 1 of this year's Wild Card series against Toronto. Gladden, whose grand slam in Game 1 of the 1987 World Series ignited a Twins win, will catch Gaetti's pitch.

National Anthem: The "Star-Spangled Banner" will be performed by renowned Twin Cities trumpeter Mark Holton

Gate 34 DJ: Cristian Baca will be spinning and entertaining Twins fans before and during Game 4 from inside Gate 34. The Mexico-born artist is one of the Midwest's top rising DJs, producers and event promoters.

