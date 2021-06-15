Twins fall to Mariners in first game of the series, 4-3

One of the three points from Minnesota came from Gilberto Celestino, who hit his first home run in major league baseball on Monday night.

SEATTLE — The Minnesota Twins lose another game, this time to the Seattle Mariners on their home field.

Jake Bauers, a new trade to the Mariners from Cleveland, barely cleared the wall in right-center field with his first home run since being traded to Seattle. The hit lifted the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Bauers' third homer of the season came with one out in the eighth inning off Hansel Robles. Bauers lined a 1-0 pitch just beyond the reach of Nick Gordon's leaping attempt at the fence. Seattle trailed 3-1, but scored twice in the fifth and the Mariners bullpen shut down the Twins long enough for Bauers to come through with the big hit.

The Twins have gone 12-19 away from home. The Bomba Squad has slugged .432, good for third in the American League.

Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.