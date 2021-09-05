Twins manager leaves game early for birth of child

Baldelli was in the dugout for the start of Minnesota's game at Tampa Bay but left the game in the eighth inning to travel back to Minnesota to be with his wife.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli made an early exit from Sunday's game to return home to Minnesota for the birth of his child.

Baldelli was in the dugout for the start of Minnesota's game at Tampa Bay but left the game in the eighth inning to travel back to Minnesota to be with his wife.

Veteran coach Bill Evers took over as the acting manager for the remainder of the game, which the Twins won 6-5 after Nick Gordon delivered a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth inning. Gordon went 3-for-5 with two RBI.