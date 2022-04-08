Twins Opening Day 2022

Here's what's new, what's coming back and everything you can expect as the Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota, are you ready for some major league baseball? Spring Training and the regular season were delayed this year thanks to the league lockout, and then Minnesota weather stepped in to push back Opening Day even further, but never fear, Twins fans! The day is finally here.

Friday, April 8, is Opening Day at Target Field.

The Twins are taking on the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled to cross home plate at 3:10 p.m. Minnesota finished their 2021 season in 5th place, holding a 73-89 record.

If you already bought a ticket for Thursday, the original date of the Home Opener, your ticket is good for Friday and in some cases can be used on any regular season game for the rest of 2022.

Want to go to the game? Find available tickets here. There are plenty of giveaways and special promotions this season, starting with an Opening Weekend jacket for the first 10,000 fans through the door on Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10.

Season ticket holders entering their gate near Target Field Station will be greeted by select players from the Twins' Opening Day roster.

PREPPING TARGET FIELD

There's so much work that needs to happen on and off the field before the first pitch is ever thrown. KARE 11 got a chance to catch up with the people who make sure the park is cleaned, stocked and ready to go.

On any given day, more than three hundred people are working on getting Target Field ready, a combination of Twins employees, crews from Delaware North Sportservice, and Marsden, the Twins cleaning partner.

With 38,544 seats filled during games and events, organizers admit it can be overwhelming, but that's why they break up the tasks into sections. And there's a significant payoff for all of that hard work for crews and fans who work to make sure that Target Field, one of the Top Ten Best MLB Ballparks according to USA Today, the cleanest ballpark you've ever been in.

OPENING DAY ENTERTAINMENT

One of the Opening Day treats will be a performance from the 15-member Shiloh Temple International Ministries Choir, who will sing the National Anthem.

Twins spokesperson Matt Hodson said the church and its staff have met multiple crises head-on, providing those in North Minneapolis with everything from COVID testing and vaccinations, to a safe space in the aftermath of social injustice.

The team is also set to unveil a new mural outside Gate 29 later this month with the themes of “All are Welcome at Target Field” and “Celebrating our Community’s Rich Diversity.”

Some of the pre-game ceremonies include an "In Memoriam" videoboard presentation, a "Thank You Fans" video, a flyover from a World War II plane, and fireworks during the announcement of the starting lineups.

Joining the festive mood of Opening Day, Minneapolis landmarks will be lit in Twins colors, including Target Plaza South, the IDS Building, the Lowry Avenue Bridge and the I-35 W Bridge.

MINNESOTA TWINS: THE TEAM

The team this year has both new names and returning favorites on the roster. Byron Buxton was one of three Twins still on staff who were part of 2019's "Bomba Squad," known for clobbering home run after home run. He spent much of 2021 sidelined with an injuries, and the team is hoping he'll have the chance to spend more of 2022 on the field.

There's been a lot of buzz around All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa in past weeks, following his singing of a huge three-year, $105.3 million contract. He comes to Minnesota via the Houston Astros, where he had a .277 career average with 133 homers and 489 RBI.

Despite numerous brushes with the World Series, the Twins' last playoff win came in 2004 against the New York Yankees. Perhaps an infusion of fresh players could be what the franchise needs to put an end to their postseason drought?

NEW THIS YEAR

The sights, sounds and crowds at a game can be overwhelming, especially for people with sensory issues. This year the Twins partnered with UnitedHealthcare to offer a place to decompress for both children and adults who need a break from Target Field. Located in the former "Suite 1" on the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level, this space has a team of staffers ready to offer diverse and appropriate assistance.

There's plenty to eat and drink at Target Field, and this year the Twins rolled out a smorgasbord of new dishes. You can get a hand-battered walleye at Townball Tavern, an Italian Grinder from Truly on Deck and even Chicken Tikka and Vegan Channa Masala from Hot Indian.

If you prefer more classic ballpark fare, the Twins and Delaware North have two concession stands selling hot dogs, soft pretzels, popcorn, peanuts, soda and canned beer, all for under $5.

Hate waiting in long lines for foods and drinks? This new open-air market at Target Field might the answer you're looking for. You can walk choose hot food and pre-packaged grab-and-go items, some of which aren't available anywhere else in the ballpark. There's even a walk-in cooler that features a variety of canned craft beer, a first for local sports venues.

After you pick out your snacks, you check yourself out at one of nine kiosks, and you're back to watching the game. It's that easy!

TRAVELING TO TARGET FIELD ON GAME DAY

You can take the light rail, the bus or plan a driving route to get yourself to Target Field on game day.

Prefer to drive yourself? You can reserve a parking spot in Ramps A and B for a reduced rate of $14, and the Hawthorne Ramp for $12 throughout the 2022 season.

There are more than 7,000 parking spaces available near Target Field in the ABC Hawthorne ramps, and another 25,000 spaces in lots and ramps across the city, if you're OK with walking.

