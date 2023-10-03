'Twins Pass' lets fans see every game for a bargain

For $49 per month, fans get admitted to Target Field for every home game to watch from all indoor and outdoor “social spaces."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are again offering a cost-effective option for fans who just can't get enough of hanging around the ballpark.

From now until April 7, the 2023 "Twins Pass" is available for $49 per month. It admits fans to every home game on the schedule (except the home opener April 6) to watch from any of Target Field's indoor and outdoor social spaces, but does provide a seat.

Spread out over 80 home contests, which breaks down to $3.68 per game.

Game tickets are delivered to fans directly to their phones via the MLB Ballpark App, with a limit of five per customer. And more good news... Twins Pass holders are eligible for gate giveaways on special theme nights.

Twins Director of Business Communications Matt Hodson says the team sold more than 2,000 Twins Passes in 2022, adding that the option has grown each year since being introduced in 2019.

As in many cases, the early bird gets the biggest discount as the monthly fee jumps to $54 for those who purchase a Twins Pass between April 8 and May 29, with their plan covering May through September only. Beginning May 30, Twins Pass bumps to $59 and covers June through September.

For more information log on to the Twins website or call 1-800-33-TWINS.

