Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone Monday home games following Daunte Wright shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Both the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Wild announced that Monday's home games at Target Field and the Xcel Energy Center have been postponed following the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center Sunday.

The Twins were scheduled to open a four-game series against Boston at 1 p.m., while the Wild were set to take on the St. Louis Blues with puck drop set for just after 7 p.m. Both teams extended condolences to the family of Daunte Wright, and said the decisions were made in the best interests of fans, employees, players and the community.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game," the team said in a statement. A new date for the game has not been set.

"The Wild extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright," the hockey club posted. The Wild says tonight's game with the Blues has been rescheduled for May 12.

"The National Basketball Association announced that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed," the NBA wrote in a statement. "The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time."