The Twins welcome a full house of fans to Target Field for the first time this year

Monday night's home game will be the first one at full stadium capacity since October 7, 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS — Baseball fans are going to have their first chance to fill Target Field to capacity at Monday night's game, and the Twins are marking the occasion with a full week of celebration.

Their schedule is packed full of giveaways and theme nights, including jerseys, bobbleheads and students night, where all students can get into the game for just $5.

Monday night kicks off as the Twins play the White Sox and fans can eat their fill at an "all you can eat" night, featuring hot dogs, peanuts, chips, nachos with cheese, Pearson Salted Nuts Rolls and bottles of water to wash it all down.

Welcome Back Week runs Monday, July 5 through Sunday July 11. More information about promotions is available here.

As Target Field opens to a full house of fans, Minnesota is one of only 20 states to reach President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4.

"And this year is extra special, as we finally get to safely come together after the many challenges our state has faced last year," said Governor Tim Walz in a video message posted on Twitter, "but because Minnesotans showed up to take care of each other, we started to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever."

As health officials celebrate the number of COVID vaccines given out statewide, one of the Twins players is celebrating a milestone of his own.

Veteran player and right fielder Nelson Cruz was selected for his seventh All-Star Game on Sunday.