Taste of Target Field: New foods at Minnesota Twins home games

MINNEAPOLIS — Come for the baseball, stay for the burgers, beers and hand-battered walleye.

After the start of the regular season was delayed over the MLB lockout, the Minnesota Twins are just about ready to welcome fans back to Target Field for Opening Day.

The ballpark has a new turf, the Twins have new players, and of course, there's an entire menu of new and unique foods for fans to sample throughout nine innings – each with a unique connection to the Twin Cities.

From an Italian Grinder sandwich to the "official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field," check out what's on the menu at Target Field this year:

Mac’s Fish (Minneapolis): The longtime Target Field partner is serving up hand-battered walleye with sea salt and jalapeño-lime tartar sauce and fries. Available at Townball Tavern.

Roots for the Home Team (St. Paul): Back for their tenth year, the focus is on youth-driven specialty salads with ingredients grown and harvested by local farmers. Available near Section 101.

Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies (Lake Elmo): Founder Jason Drysdale will bring Australian-inspired, hand-held savory pies with flavors like chicken wild rice and sloppy joe. Available near Section 126.

Upcycle Foods (Minneapolis): Former Target Field Chef Scott Vanden Broecke’s Italian Grinder sandwich featuring capicola, mortadella, ham, salami and provolone cheese, served on a pretzel bun made with local brewers’ spent grains. Available at Truly On Deck.

Blue Door Pub (Minneapolis, St. Paul): The Cease and Desist Burger comes with white and yellow American cheeses and is topped with lettuce, onions and ‘Merican sauce. Available near Gate 34.

Soul Bowl (Minneapolis): New soul food offerings from Chef Gerald Klass include The Henry Sandwich, with barbecue-braised beef, coleslaw, potato chips and a potato roll, and the Summer Bowl with barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and Return of the Mack and Cheese. Available near Section 112.

La Tapatia (Roseville): Adobo Chicken Tacos served in soft, doubled corn tortillas. Available street- or Cali-style near Section 109.

Turkey To Go (Minneapolis): Back at the concession stand next to Hrbek’s (near Section 114), offerings include juicy turkey sandwiches made famous at the Minnesota State Fair.

Hot Indian (Minneapolis): New items Chicken Tikka and Vegan Channa Masala. Available near Section 122.

Food Building (Minneapolis): Delaware North’s ballpark chefs collaborated with Kieran Folliard to create the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field, made from bread and cheese produced inside the Food Building, which houses artisan food businesses Red Table Meat Co., Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company. Available at the new market near Section 126.

We Are Nuts (St. Paul): Handmade in small batches, a selection of craft-roasted nuts and treats are located at “The Market” near Section 126.

If you want to stick with the more classic ballpark fare, the Twins and Delaware North are bringing back two concession stands with family-friendly prices, located in Sections 133 and 327. Hot dogs, soft pretzels, popcorn, peanuts, soda and canned beer are all under $5.

And if you hate waiting in line for snacks, check out "The Market" inside Gate 6 – an open-air, walk-through market with hot and pre-packaged food where fans pay for their grab-and-go items at self-checkout stations.

