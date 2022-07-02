Miranda, Twins rally again in bottom of 9th, beat Orioles

Jose Miranda had entered the game in the top of the ninth at third base after Gio Urshela was pulled for a pinch-runner in the eighth.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit a tying homer and Jose Miranda delivered a game-ending single as the Minnesota Twins again rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Saturday.

A day after Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jorge López for a 3-2 victory, Minnesota came back once more.

Polanco began the ninth with a home run against López (4-4) that made it 3-all. Alex Kirilloff doubled with one out, Gary Sánchez singled and Miranda followed with a single to win it.

Miranda had entered the game in the top of the ninth at third base after Gio Urshela was pulled for a pinch-runner in the eighth.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks. Jharel Cotton pitched three scoreless innings in relief and Emilio Pagán (4-4) worked the ninth.

Jordan Lyles threw 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits and striking out seven. At one point, he retired 12 batters in a row.

Anthony Santander hit his 15th home run for Baltimore. Orioles star Trey Mancini was back in the lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duties on Friday with a right hand injury and went 1 for 3.

Nick Gordon hit a solo home run in the seventh, cutting the Twins' deficit to 3-1 and finishing Lyles.

A single by Urshela and a double by Luis Arraez set up Carlo Correa's sacrifice fly.

