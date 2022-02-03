MLB cancels games through Apr. 13, Twins home-opener pushed back

Baseball fans won't be completely without baseball, as the St. Paul Saints — a Triple-A affiliate of the Twins — will begin their season as planned.

Minnesota baseball fans will have to wait two extra weeks to see the Twins play this season after the league announced more cancelations on Wednesday as a result of the lockout.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said all games through April 13, 2022 would be canceled, which includes the Twins' first two home series against the Seattle Mariners (Apr. 7-11) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (Apr. 12-13). Minnesota's first home game this season now won't come any earlier than Apr. 22, pending a deal being reached between the two sides.

MLB on Tuesday offered a tax threshold starting at $230 million and rising to $242 million, a person familiar with the proposal said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized, said management’s proposal contained tougher penalties at a higher payroll level than in the expired agreement.

The union began the week at $238 million for this year, rising to $263 million in 2026.

The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.

There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal. The union’s proposed figure for 2026 was $263 million at the start of the week.

Baseball fans won't be completely without baseball, however, as the St. Paul Saints — a Triple-A affiliate of the Twins — will begin their season as planned. The Saints will begin their season Apr. 5 with their home-opener coming on Apr. 12.

