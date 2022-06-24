Márquez earns 3rd straight win, Rockies shut out Twins 1-0

Charlie Blackmon's run-scoring fielder’s choice was the difference for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game skid.

MINNEAPOLIS — Germán Márquez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and the Colorado Rockies edged the Twins 1-0 Friday night in a rare trip to Minnesota.

Charlie Blackmon's run-scoring fielder’s choice was the difference for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game skid.

Márquez (4-5) had a season high in innings and season low in winning his third straight decision as Colorado bounced back from a three-game sweep in Miami.

Daniel Bard relieved Márquez with runners on first and third in the eighth and got an inning-ending groundout. He finished out his 15th save in 17 chances with a perfect ninth as the Rockies notched their first shutout of the season.

Connor Joe had a pair of hits and scored a run for Colorado, which is playing in Minnesota for just the fourth time in franchise history and the first since 2017.

Dylan Bundy (4-4) allowed a run in six innings for the Twins, giving up four hits and two walks. Minnesota was shut out for the 10th time in 72 games this season, one night after shutting out Cleveland.

Neither team could supply much offense despite the warm, humid night that had a starting temperature of 91 degrees and wind blowing out to left field at 13 mph.

Márquez surrendered just three hits and managed around a leadoff walk in four separate innings.

Bundy allowed two hits through his first five innings, but the Rockies manufactured a run in the sixth. Joe and Yonathan Daza singled in the inning and Joe came around to score on Blackmon’s grounder to shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa, playing on the right side of second base in the shift, didn’t have enough time to turn the double play before Joe scored.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: