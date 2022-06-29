Naylor's 2-run HR in 10th gives Guardians 7-6 win over Twins

The teams have split four games in the five-game series, keeping the Twins’ lead over the second-place Guardians in the AL Central at two.

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton (2-2).

A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor drove his first game-ending homer onto the left field porch.

After rounding the bases, Naylor headbutted helmeted Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Earlier this season, a fired-up Naylor threw his helmet in the dugout following a big homer in Chicago.

Minnesota had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Carlos Correa and a two-run homer by Max Kepler off Eli Morgan (4-2). It was Kepler’s 14th home run in 45 career games at Progressive Field.

The teams have split four games in the five-game series, keeping the Twins’ lead over the second-place Guardians in the AL Central at two.

Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Gio Urshela followed with a solo shot off Guardians starter Cal Quantrill, tying the game at 3 on Minnesota’s second back-to-back homers of the year.

Kirilloff matched his season best with three hits, while Urshela had a pair. AL batting leader Luis Arraez went 0 for 5 for the Twins, dropping his average to .337.

Quantrill pitched a career-high eight innings, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out three. The right-hander did not issue a walk.

Cleveland went up 2-0 in the first on an RBI grounder from Franmil Reyes, scoring Kwan. Rosario also came home when Arraez threw the ball away while attempting to turn a double play.

The Guardians made it 3-0 in the third when Kwan singled, stole second and scored on Naylor’s sacrifice fly.

Twins righty Dylan Bundy gave up three runs, two earned, over five innings.

