Offensive barrage leads Twins over Cubs 9-5

Four different Minnesota players notched 3-hit nights during the interleague game.

CHICAGO — Utility infielder Nick Gordon collected a two-run homer and two singles, Josh Donaldson and Max Kepler each had three hits and two RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins set down the Chicago Cubs 9-5 Tuesday in the Windy City.

Catcher Mitch Garver added three singles and an RBI in his return from a back injury to help last-place Minnesota end a two-game slide. Byron Buxton contributed two hits and scored twice as the Twins rode a 16-hit attack to win for just the third time in nine games.

But the Twins weren't the only ones moving people around the bases. Willson Contreras and Trayce Thompson cracked solo shots for the Cubs at breezy Wrigley Field.

The run barrage by Minnesota helped offset a poor start by rookie pitcher Griffin Jax, who surrendered three runs in just three innings while hitting three batters. Sense a theme here? Jax was pulled off the hook by a three-run fourth inning from his offense, highlighted by a two-run homer from rookie Gordon -- the third of his career.

"It was really kind of an explosive effort from our guys,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. “You can point to a number of them, I can if you want. But really, everywhere you looked, there were good swings. There were guys who came up in good situations with people on base getting it done. It felt like we had guys on base all day long."

