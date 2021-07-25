Ohtani's MLB-best 35th HR lifts Angels past Twins 6-2

Max Kepler and Brent Rooker led off with back-to-back home runs for the Twins, now a season-worst 16 games under .500.

MINNEAPOLIS — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

Ohtani lasered a line drive into the right-field seats in the sixth inning for a solo homer that broke a 2-all tie.

The Angels overcame an early two-run deficit to take three of four games in the series. Max Stassi added three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels.